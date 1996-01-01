48. Ecology
Identify the option which correctly describes the sequence of the level of ecology from smallest to largest:
A
Invidual ecology, ecosystem ecology, population ecology, biosphere ecology, community ecology
B
Biosphere ecology, ecosystem ecology, population ecology, community ecology, individual ecology
C
Community ecology, ecosystem ecology, population ecology, individual ecology, biosphere ecology
D
Individual ecology, population ecology, community ecology, ecosystem ecology, biosphere ecology