21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
What did Darwin observe among the finches that supports his theory of descent with modification?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
having the same diet and resources
B
occupying the same niche
C
sharing the same genetic sequences
D
small differences and similarities in the finches' beak shapes and sizes