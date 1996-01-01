21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes the theory of common descent?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All living organisms are descendants of a single ancestor
B
All living things evolved independently
C
All living things have undergone speciation as a result of changes in the environment
D
Some organisms have evolved more than the other organisms