15. Gene Expression
Mutations
15. Gene Expression Mutations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
_________ mutations are point mutations that will not alter the resulting amino acid, and _________ mutations are point mutations that can alter the resulting amino acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Missense; silent
B
Frameshift; nonsense
C
Silent; missense
D
Insertion; deletion