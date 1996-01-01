15. Gene Expression
Mutations
15. Gene Expression Mutations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sickle cell anemia is an inherited disorder. It affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to all parts of the body. Due to the sickle shape, it becomes more rigid, slowing and blocking the blood flow. The disorder is caused by a single nucleotide difference in the hemoglobin gene, which changes glutamic acid into valine. This type of mutation is an example of _______________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
nonsense mutation
B
silent mutation
C
insertion
D
missense mutation