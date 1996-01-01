18. Biotechnology
DNA Fingerprinting
18. Biotechnology DNA Fingerprinting
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Almost every infant in the United States gets tested for a variety of genetic disorders. Early identification of these disorders can lead to therapies that can avoid the onset of symptoms or reduce the severity of the disease. Which of the following techniques can be used for the early identification of these disorders?
Almost every infant in the United States gets tested for a variety of genetic disorders. Early identification of these disorders can lead to therapies that can avoid the onset of symptoms or reduce the severity of the disease. Which of the following techniques can be used for the early identification of these disorders?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cytogenetic testing
B
Biochemical testing
C
Molecular testing
D
All of the above