18. Biotechnology
DNA Fingerprinting
Multiple Choice
Which of the following characteristics of short tandem repeats (STRs) makes it useful for DNA fingerprinting?
Multiple Choice
The gel below shows a region of STRs from a DNA sample taken from a crime scene. It also shows the same region of STRs from 4 suspects involved in the case. Which suspect' DNA was found at the crime scene?
Multiple Choice
Genetic profiles are used to determine whether Sam could be the father of Becky's baby. Sam is not the father if __________ genetic profile shows some bands not present in __________ genetic profile.
Multiple Choice
Genetic profiles used as evidence in a murder trial look something like supermarket bar codes. The pattern of bars in a genetic profile shows __________.
Textbook Question
Imagine you have found a small quantity of DNA. Fill in the following diagram, which outlines a series of DNA technology experiments you could perform to study this DNA. a. b. c. d. e.
Textbook Question
The DNA profiles used as evidence in a murder trial look something like supermarket bar codes. The pattern of bars in a DNA profile shows a. the order of bases in a particular gene. b. the presence of various-sized fragments of DNA. c. the presence of dominant or recessive alleles for particular traits. d. the order of genes along particular chromosomes.
Textbook Question
Why does DNA profiling rely on comparing specific genetic markers rather than the entire genome?
Textbook Question
A friend who works in a research lab performed a GWAS and discovered a tight association between a SNP allele and the disease she is studying. She concluded that the SNP allele must be the mutation that causes the disease. Explain why she is likely to be wrong.
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not part of the procedure used to make a DNA profile? a. Short tandem repeat sequences are amplified by PCR; b. DNA is placed in a gel and subjected to an electric current; c. The genes that encode DNA sequence are cloned into bacteria; d. DNA from blood, semen, vaginal fluids, or hair root cells can be used for analysis.
Textbook Question
Revolutionaries executed Nicholas II, the last czar of Russia, along with his wife and five children, the family physician, and about a dozen servants. Many decades later, a grave said to hold the remains of the royal family was discovered. Biologists were asked to analyze DNA from the bodies. If the remains of the family were in this grave, predict how similar the DNA fingerprints would be between the parents, the children, and the unrelated individuals in the grave.
Textbook Question
How could the research group determine whether a homologous gene for blight resistance exists in the human genome?
Textbook Question
The possibility of extensive genetic testing raises questions about how personal genetic information should be used.
Textbook Question
The possibility of extensive genetic testing raises questions about how personal genetic information should be used. Or might they be compelled to be tested against their wishes? Can you think of other reasons to proceed with caution?
Textbook Question
The possibility of extensive genetic testing raises questions about how personal genetic information should be used. Might some people avoid being tested for fear of being labeled genetic outcasts?
Textbook Question
The possibility of extensive genetic testing raises questions about how personal genetic information should be used. Is there any obligation to warn relatives who might share a defective gene?
Textbook Question
The possibility of extensive genetic testing raises questions about how personal genetic information should be used. Is there any reason for the government to keep genetic files?
Textbook Question
The possibility of extensive genetic testing raises questions about how personal genetic information should be used. Should the information be available to insurance companies? Why or why not?
