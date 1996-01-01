2. Chemistry
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a true statement regarding the atomic number of an element?
A
It is equal to the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom.
B
It is equal to the number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom.
C
It is equal to the number of electrons in the nucleus of an atom.
D
It is equal to the number of electrons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom.