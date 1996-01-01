1. Introduction to Biology
Natural Selection and Evolution
1. Introduction to Biology Natural Selection and Evolution
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What could have caused the beak size and shape variations among finches as observed by Darwin on Galapagos Islands?
What could have caused the beak size and shape variations among finches as observed by Darwin on Galapagos Islands?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the differences in mate preference
B
the differences in food source
C
the differences in habitat
D
the differences in climate