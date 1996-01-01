38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
38. Animal Form and Function Metabolism and Homeostasis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
_____ animals can naturally regulate their body temperatures while _____ animals have body temperatures that reflect the outside environment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cold-blooded; warm-blooded
B
ectothermic; endothermic
C
warm-blooded; cold-blooded
D
poikilothermic; homeothermic