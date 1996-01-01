44. Animal Reproduction
Animal Reproduction
44. Animal Reproduction Animal Reproduction
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the given classifications of Body Mass Index, who among the following can be considered obese?
CATEGORY BMI RANGE (kg/m sq.) Underweight < 18.5 Normal weight 18.5 - 24.9 Overweight 25 - 29.9 Obese > 30
Based on the given classifications of Body Mass Index, who among the following can be considered obese?
|CATEGORY
|BMI RANGE (kg/m sq.)
|Underweight
|< 18.5
|Normal weight
|18.5 - 24.9
|Overweight
|25 - 29.9
|Obese
|> 30
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A person who is 190 cm tall and weighs 100 kg.
B
A person who is 180 cm tall and weighs 80 kg.
C
A person who is 195 cm tall and weighs 120 kg.
D
A person who is 170 cm tall and weighs 50 kg.