40. Circulatory System
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hemoglobin is important in transferring oxygen from the lungs to the tissues in order to sustain muscle functions. However, animals in the Arctic can still do their activities even without hemoglobin. What could be the reason for the hemoglobin independence among these animals?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cold water carries more oxygen than warm water
B
Cold water carries less oxygen than warm water
C
Cold water carries the same amount of oxygen as blood
D
Cold water is ventilated faster than warm water