5. Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
PRACTICE PROBLEM
After the hydrolysis of ATP, what happens first before the mechanical movement through muscle contraction is produced?

A
Myosin must be hydrolyzed
B
Actin must be powered up with ATP
C
Myosin head will bind to actin
D
Myosin and actin will be reduced in length