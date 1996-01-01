10. Cell Signaling
Signal Amplification
10. Cell Signaling Signal Amplification
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following depicts the correct sequence of events in G protein-coupled receptor signaling.
A
Ligand binds to G protein-coupled receptor → Activation of G protein → Activation of adenylyl cyclase → cAMP synthesis from ATP → Activation of protein kinase A → Phosphorylation of target proteins.
B
Ligand binds to G protein-coupled receptor → Activation of adenylyl cyclase → Activation of G protein → cAMP synthesis from ATP → Activation of protein kinase A → Phosphorylation of target proteins.
C
Ligand binds to G protein-coupled receptor → Activation of G protein → cAMP synthesis from ATP → Activation of adenylyl cyclase → Activation of protein kinase A → Phosphorylation of target proteins.
D
Ligand binds to G protein-coupled receptor → Activation of G protein → Activation of adenylyl cyclase → Activation of protein kinase A → cAMP synthesis from ATP → Phosphorylation of target proteins.