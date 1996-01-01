15. Gene Expression
Central Dogma
Which one is the correct statement about the central dogma of molecular genetics?
A
RNA is reverse transcribed to the DNA which is translated to protein
B
DNA is transcribed to RNA which is translated to proteins
C
Proteins catalyze DNA replication which then controls all activities
D
Protein give rise to RNA which form DNA