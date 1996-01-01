40. Circulatory System
Heart Physiology
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about ventricular septal defect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is a congenital heart defect in which there is a hole in the heart.
B
The hole is present between the wall that separates the two ventricles.
C
The oxygenated blood combines with the deoxygenated blood in the left ventricle and returns to the lungs.
D
A heart murmur is caused by the blood flowing through the hole.