32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates Chordates
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chordate was identified with the following features:
1. A vertebral column.
2. A Skull
3. Body covered with hair
4. Mammary glands
Which class would you like to assign that chordate based on the aforementioned characteristics?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Class Amphibia
B
Class Reptilia
C
Class Aves
D
Class Mammalia