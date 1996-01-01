21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain species of moth living in the meadows has green-colored wings. The same species of moth can also be found in an industrialized city but it has developed dark brown-colored wings. What could be the possible reason for such a difference?
A certain species of moth living in the meadows has green-colored wings. The same species of moth can also be found in an industrialized city but it has developed dark brown-colored wings. What could be the possible reason for such a difference?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Species from common ancestor evolved and accumulated differences resulting in new species
B
Different organisms independently evolved the same traits
C
Species that are geographically isolated will lost all their primitive traits at physical and molecular levels
D
Endemic species are completely new species with no ancestor