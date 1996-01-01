21. Evolution by Natural Selection
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the concrete evidence that humans and chimpanzees share a relatively common ancestor?
humans and chimpanzees have similar morphological features
humans and chimpanzees have similar diet
humans and chimpanzees have similar IQ
humans and chimpanzees have similar DNA sequences