5. Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Liver cells have an abundant organelle that detoxifies lipid-soluble drugs and harmful metabolites. Identify what cell organelle is this.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rough endoplasmic reticulum
B
Smooth endoplasmic reticulum
C
Golgi body
D
Ribosome