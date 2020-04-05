32. Vertebrates
Aminotes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the similarities between an amniotic egg and a placenta is false?
A
They both nourish and protect the growing embryo.
B
They are both made of a chorion, amnion, and yolk sac.
C
They both are retained within the mother's uterus.
D
They are both adaptive strategies for life on land.