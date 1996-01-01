38. Animal Form and Function
Thermoregulation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
There is a reduction in the BMR(basal metabolic rate) of amphibians during winter because:
A
The amphibians are endotherms and they decrease their metabolism during winter
B
The amphibians are ectotherms and they hibernate during winter
C
The amphibians cannot get the required nutrients during winter
D
The rate of blood flow is increased in amphibians during winter