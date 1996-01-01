38. Animal Form and Function
Thermoregulation
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose you want to identify whether an animal you found in the forest is ectotherm or endotherm. Which of the following variables can you use to answer your query?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Environmental temperature as the dependent variable and body temperature as the independent variable
B
Environmental temperature as the independent variable and growth as the dependent variable
C
Environmental temperature as the independent variable and body temperature as the dependent variable
D
Metabolism rate as the independent variable and environmental temperature as the dependent variable