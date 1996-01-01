19. Genomics
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hox genes, a subset of homeobox genes, are a collection of linked genes that define areas of an embryo's body plan along the head-to-tail axis of animals. Which of the following is the product of Hox genes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Initiation factor
B
Termination factor
C
Transcriptional factor
D
All of the above