33. Plant Anatomy
Roots and Shoots
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Vegetables such as radishes, carrots, onions, and spinach can be classified based on the plant parts they represent. Identify which of the following is incorrectly categorized.
A
Carrots; plant roots
B
Radishes: plant roots
C
Onions: plant flowers
D
Spinach: plant leaves