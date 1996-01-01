12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
12. Meiosis Genetic Variation During Meiosis
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genetic recombination is the result of the crossing over of genes. However, for mitochondrial DNA, recombination does not happen. This implies that:
Genetic recombination is the result of the crossing over of genes. However, for mitochondrial DNA, recombination does not happen. This implies that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mtDNA is inherited from both parents.
B
mtDNA in male and female siblings is different.
C
mtDNA is inherited from one parent alone.
D
mtDNA is unique in every individual.