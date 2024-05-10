Genetic Variation During Meiosis

Suppose you read in the newspaper that a genetic engineering laboratory has developed a procedure for fusing two gametes from the same person (two eggs or two sperm) to form a zygote. The article mentions that an early step in the procedure prevents crossing over from occurring during the formation of the gametes in the donor's body. The researchers are in the process of determining the genetic makeup of one of their new zygotes. Which of the following predictions do you think they would make? Justify your choice, and explain why you rejected each of the other choices. a. The zygote would have 46 chromosomes, all of which came from the gamete donor (its one parent), so the zygote would be genetically identical to the gamete donor. b. The zygote could be genetically identical to the gamete donor, but it is much more likely that it would have an unpredictable mixture of chromosomes from the gamete donor's parents. c. The zygote would not be genetically identical to the gamete donor, but it would be genetically identical to one of the donor's parents. d. The zygote would not be genetically identical to the gamete donor, but it would be genetically identical to one of the donor's grandparents.