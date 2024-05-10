Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis

12. Meiosis

Genetic Variation During Meiosis

Guided videos.

Learn with Jason

Go to the course
Additional 1 creators.

Learn with other creators

Showing 10 of 10 videos

Practice this topic

Textbook Question
Suppose you read in the newspaper that a genetic engineering laboratory has developed a procedure for fusing two gametes from the same person (two eggs or two sperm) to form a zygote. The article mentions that an early step in the procedure prevents crossing over from occurring during the formation of the gametes in the donor's body. The researchers are in the process of determining the genetic makeup of one of their new zygotes. Which of the following predictions do you think they would make? Justify your choice, and explain why you rejected each of the other choices. a. The zygote would have 46 chromosomes, all of which came from the gamete donor (its one parent), so the zygote would be genetically identical to the gamete donor. b. The zygote could be genetically identical to the gamete donor, but it is much more likely that it would have an unpredictable mixture of chromosomes from the gamete donor's parents. c. The zygote would not be genetically identical to the gamete donor, but it would be genetically identical to one of the donor's parents. d. The zygote would not be genetically identical to the gamete donor, but it would be genetically identical to one of the donor's grandparents.
474
views
Textbook Question
A mule is the offspring of a horse and a donkey. A donkey sperm contains 31 chromosomes and a horse egg cell contains 32 chromosomes, so the zygote contains a total of 63 chromosomes. The zygote develops normally. The combined set of chromosomes is not a problem in mitosis, and the mule combines some of the best characteristics of horses and donkeys. However, a mule is sterile; meiosis cannot occur normally in its testes (or ovaries). Explain why mitosis is normal in cells containing both horse and donkey chromosomes but the mixed set of chromosomes interferes with meiosis.
1834
views
Showing 27 of 27 practice