23. Speciation
Species
23. Speciation Species
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Allopatric speciation occurs when two populations of the same species become geographically isolated from each other. Which of the following occurs during this process?
Allopatric speciation occurs when two populations of the same species become geographically isolated from each other. Which of the following occurs during this process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gene flow between the two populations is restricted.
B
Gene mutations occur and build up over time.
C
The two populations can no longer interbreed if the barrier is removed.
D
All choices are correct