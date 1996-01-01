8. Respiration
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
8. Respiration Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following stages of cellular respiration from the lowest to the highest on the basis of the total amount of ATP produced per molecule of glucose.
1. Glycolysis
2. Pyruvic acid oxidation
3. Krebs cycle
4. Oxidative phosphorylation
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Glycolysis, Pyruvic acid oxidation, Krebs cycle, Oxidative phosphorylation
B
Oxidative phosphorylation, Pyruvic acid oxidation, Krebs cycle, Glycolysis
C
Pyruvic acid oxidation, Krebs cycle, Glycolysis, Oxidative phosphorylation
D
Oxidative phosphorylation, Glycolysis, Krebs cycle, Pyruvic acid oxidation