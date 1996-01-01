8. Respiration
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cellular respiration is divided into the following four stages:
1. Glycolysis
2. Pyruvic acid metabolism
3. Krebs cycle
4. Oxidative Phosphorylation
Identify the option that includes all stages in which carbon dioxide is not produced.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 and 2
B
2 and 3
C
3 and 4
D
1 and 4