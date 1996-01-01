14. DNA Synthesis
14. DNA Synthesis Leading & Lagging DNA Strands
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
DNA polymerase can join new nucleotides only to the 3′ end of a pre-existing strand, and the strands are antiparallel. This will provide the basis for
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Leading and lagging strands of DNA
B
Formation of Okazaki fragments
C
Origin of replication
D
Both leading and lagging strand and Okazaki fragments
E
DNA Ligase and single-stranded binding proteins