40. Circulatory System
Gas Exchange
40. Circulatory System Gas Exchange
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following statements describing the benefits of breathing air over water is incorrect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Air has a higher concentration of oxygen than water.
B
Air is less dense as compared to water, making it easier to move across the respiratory surface.
C
The diffusion rates of oxygen are lower in air than in water.
D
Both a and b.