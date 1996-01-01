23. Speciation
Species
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Populations of the ancestral species are geographically isolated from one another and they evolved into two new species. This scientific hypothesis is regarded as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Allopatric speciation
B
Sympatric speciation
C
Parapatric speciation
D
Endosymbiont hypothesis
E
The idea of Special creation