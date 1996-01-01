40. Circulatory System
Gas Exchange
40. Circulatory System Gas Exchange
The concept that states "the rate of diffusion across a membrane is directly proportional to the concentration gradient of the substance on the two sides of the membrane and inversely related to the thickness of the membrane" is referred to as the _______.
A
Fick's law of diffusion
B
Niel's law
C
Pressure flow hypothesis
D
Root pressure theory