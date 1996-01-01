32. Vertebrates
Chordates
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The evolutionary relationships of chordates are depicted in the diagram below. Which of the following groups belongs to the phylum Chordata?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
echinoderms, tunicates, and vertebrates
B
cephalochordates and hemichordates
C
hemichordates, tunicates, and echinoderms
D
cephalochordates, tunicates, and vertebrates