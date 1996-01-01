24. History of Life on Earth
24. History of Life on Earth History of Life on Earth
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following events does not happen during adaptive radiation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Organisms will diversify due to new available resources
B
There is a decrease in the ecological niche
C
New traits are acquired due to the opening of a new niche
D
From a single ancestor, speciation and phenotypic adaptation may arise