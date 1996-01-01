24. History of Life on Earth
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following processes has not yet been accomplished by scientists studying the origin of life?
The abiotic synthesis of small RNA
The formation of protobionts that utilize DNA for the polymerization of amino acids
The abiotic synthesis of polypeptides
The formation of molecular aggregates which have a selectively permeable membrane