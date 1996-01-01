45. Nervous System
Central and Peripheral Nervous System
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement regarding Alzheimer's disease.
A
The most common early symptom of Alzheimer's disease is dementia.
B
People with epilepsy cannot develop Alzheimer's disease.
C
It is a neurodegenerative disorder.
D
This disorder is named after the scientist who discovered it.