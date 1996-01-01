49. Animal Behavior
49. Animal Behavior Animal Behavior
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about research focused on the ultimate causation of behavior is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It emphasizes the root cause of the adaptive significance of behavior.
B
It emphasizes the impact of behavior on fitness.
C
It emphasizes the evolution of behavior.
D
All of the above.