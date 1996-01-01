33. Plant Anatomy
33. Plant Anatomy Roots and Shoots
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one correctly defines the term "phenotypic plasticity":
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The capacity of the same organisms to exhibit different characteristics under varied environmental conditions
B
The capacity of the different organisms to exhibit different characteristics under the same environmental conditions
C
The capacity of plants to survive unfavorable environmental conditions
D
The capacity of plants to withstand water stress