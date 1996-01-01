1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A _____ is an assumption made before any research has been done, whereas a _____ is a tested, well-substantiated, unifying explanation for a set of verified and proven factors.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
theory; hypothesis
B
hypothesis; theory
C
law; theory
D
law; hypothesis