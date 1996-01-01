1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is the theory of evolution not classified as a hypothesis?
because it accounts for the past history which was observed by our ancestors
because it is assumed to be part of every species' development
because it is discovered by a scientist
because it is supported by a variety of substantial and well-supported data