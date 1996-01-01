22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
22. Evolution of Populations Genetic Variation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a forest, there were 50 rabbits, of which 35 had white fur and 15 had brown. An outbreak of a disease in rabbits resulted in the survival of only 3 rabbits with brown fur only. Which of the following concepts does this example illustrate?
In a forest, there were 50 rabbits, of which 35 had white fur and 15 had brown. An outbreak of a disease in rabbits resulted in the survival of only 3 rabbits with brown fur only. Which of the following concepts does this example illustrate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genetic diversity
B
Gene flow
C
Genetic drift
D
Mutation