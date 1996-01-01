15. Gene Expression
Steps of Transcription
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is it important to identify the promoter region first before the transcription process can start?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is where the RNA polymerase binds to so the reading of the bases can start
B
It provides the necessary enzyme needed for the transcription to proceed
C
It removes the cap that regulates the transcription process
D
It provides the template which will serve as the pattern to be transcribed