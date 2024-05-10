15. Gene Expression
Steps of Transcription
15. Gene Expression
Steps of Transcription
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
4607
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?
2241
views
18
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
One strand of a DNA molecule has the following sequence: 3′-AGTACAAACTATCCACCGTC-5′. In order for that strand to be transcribed, there would have to be a specific recognition sequence, called a(n) __________, to the left of the DNA sequence indicated.
888
views
Multiple Choice
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
102
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template: 3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'.
111
views
2
rank
Textbook Question
The RNA polymerase enzyme binds to , initiating transcription. a. amino acids; b. tRNA; c. the promoter sequence; d. the ribosome
1083
views
Textbook Question
In a particular bacterial species, temperature-sensitive conditional mutations cause expression of a wild-type phenotype at one growth temperature and a mutant phenotype at another—typically higher—temperature. Imagine that when a bacterial cell carrying such a mutation is shifted from low to high growth temperatures, RNA polymerases in the process of elongation complete transcription normally, but no new transcripts can be started. The mutation in this strain most likely affects: a. the terminator sequence b. the start codon c. sigma d. one of the polypeptides of the core RNA polymerase
562
views
Textbook Question
Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called αα-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.What would you predict to be the immediate outcome of adding αα-amanitin to a cell? a. reduced DNA synthesis b. reduced production of one or more types of RNA c. reduced binding of tRNAs to anticodons d. reduced rate of translocation of ribosomes translating mRNA
859
views
Showing 10 of 10 practice