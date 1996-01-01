A green parakeet gave birth to five young birds, four of which were green and one of which was yellow. The researcher determined the amino acid sequence for both enzymes responsible for green and yellow pigment production and found the following result:

GREEN: Ala-Gly-Val-Ala-Pro-Thr-Gly-Leu

YELLOW: Ala-Gly-Val-Ala-Thr-Thr-Gly-Leu

Identify which DNA base pair change resulted in the yellow-coloured parakeet.