42. Osmoregulation and Excretion Osmoregulation and Excretion
Nitrogenous waste that requires maximum water for its excretion is _____, whereas nitrogenous waste that requires minimum water for its excretion is _____.
A
Ammonia, Urea
B
Uric acid, Urea
C
Ammonia, Uric acid
D
Uric acid, Ammonia