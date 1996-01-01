45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The depolarization of neurolemma is due to____, whereas repolarization of neuron membrane is due to____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Opening of voltage-gated sodium channels, the closing of voltage-gated sodium channels
B
Opening of voltage-gated potassium channels, the closing of voltage-gated potassium channels
C
Opening of voltage-gated potassium channels, the opening of voltage-gated sodium channels
D
Opening of voltage-gated sodium channels, the opening of voltage-gated potassium channels