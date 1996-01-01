33. Plant Anatomy
Growth
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the correct arrangement of secondary growth parts from the inner bark to the outer bark?
A
Secondary phloem - vascular cambium - secondary phloem - cork cambium - cork
B
Secondary xylem - vascular cambium - secondary phloem - cork cambium - cork
C
Secondary xylem - secondary phloem - vascular cambium - cork cambium - cork
D
Vascular cambium - secondary xylem - secondary phloem - cork cambium - cork