6. The Membrane
Introduction to Membrane Transport
6. The Membrane Introduction to Membrane Transport
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes how a biological membrane works with respect to its structure and components?
Which of the following statements best describes how a biological membrane works with respect to its structure and components?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
semi-permeabile barrier regulates the entry and exit of molecules into and out of the cell
B
proteins stabilize the cell membrane
C
cholesterol helps in transporting and sharing materials
D
has sites to produce energy in the form of ATP